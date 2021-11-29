CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
VMI squares off against Clarks Summit

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 3:31 PM

Clarks Summit vs. VMI (3-4)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The VMI Keydets will be taking on the Defenders of Division III Clarks Summit. VMI lost 79-71 at New Orleans in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Kamdyn Curfman has averaged 18.4 points for the Keydets, while Jake Stephens has accounted for 13.7 points, seven rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.CLUTCH CURFMAN: Through seven games, VMI’s Kamdyn Curfman has connected on 40 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 91.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI went 2-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Keydets offense scored 71.3 points per matchup across those six contests.

