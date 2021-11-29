VMI squares off against Clarks Summit

Clarks Summit vs. VMI (3-4) Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The VMI Keydets will be…

Clarks Summit vs. VMI (3-4)

Cameron Hall, Lexington, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The VMI Keydets will be taking on the Defenders of Division III Clarks Summit. VMI lost 79-71 at New Orleans in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Kamdyn Curfman has averaged 18.4 points for the Keydets, while Jake Stephens has accounted for 13.7 points, seven rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.CLUTCH CURFMAN: Through seven games, VMI’s Kamdyn Curfman has connected on 40 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 91.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI went 2-4 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Keydets offense scored 71.3 points per matchup across those six contests.

