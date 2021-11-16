CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » VMI beats Division III…

VMI beats Division III Keystone 97-35

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 10:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Connor Arnold had 17 points and Kamdyn Curfman posted 17 points as VMI romped past Division III Keystone 97-35 on Tuesday night.

Cooper Sisco had 10 points for VMI (2-1). Brennan Watkins added six rebounds.

Jack Anderson had 13 points for the Giants.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up