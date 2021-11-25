THANKSGIVING NEWS: Holiday travel tips | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Major retailers closed on Thanksgiving | How to avoid big major mess | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Virginia Tech, Xavier meet in Brooklyn

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 6:31 AM

Xavier (4-1) vs. Virginia Tech (5-1)

, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier and Virginia Tech will meet in a postseason game in Brooklyn. Virginia Tech lost 69-61 to Memphis in its most recent game, while Xavier came up short in an 82-70 game against Iowa State in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Justyn Mutts, Keve Aluma and Storm Murphy have collectively scored 43 percent of Virginia Tech’s points this season and 46 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Xavier, Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson and Adam Kunkel have combined to score 44 percent of the team’s points this season.JUMPING FOR JONES: Colby Jones has connected on 25 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 16 over the last five games. He’s also converted 68.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Musketeers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hokies. Virginia Tech has 39 assists on 77 field goals (50.6 percent) across its past three games while Xavier has assists on 47 of 85 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

TENACIOUS TECH: Virginia Tech has held opposing teams to 51.7 points per game this season, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

