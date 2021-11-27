HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » Virginia Tech women beat…

Virginia Tech women beat UT Martin at San Juan Shootout

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 2:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had her third double-double of the season with 19 points and 14 rebounds and No. 24 Virginia Tech beat UT Martin 54-49 on Saturday at the San Juan Shootout.

Kitley broke a tie at 42 to start the fourth quarter and Virginia Tech went on a 6-0 run as UT Martin went four-plus minutes without scoring. The Skyhawks pulled within 50-49 with 1:16 left but Azana Baines answered at the other end and Kitley scored with 13 seconds to go.

Kayana Traylor added 11 points for Virginia Tech (6-1). The Hokies held the Skyhawks to only 36% shooting from the field.

Paige Pipkin led UT Martin (3-4) with 20 points. Hayley Harrison added 12 points and Holly Forbes 10. Pipkin was 4 of 5 from 3-point range as UT Martin went 7 for 13 from distance.

Virginia Tech plays at Wisconsin on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up