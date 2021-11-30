Vermont plays host to Dartmouth

Dartmouth (3-1) vs. Vermont (5-3) Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont squares off…

Dartmouth (3-1) vs. Vermont (5-3)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont squares off against Dartmouth in a non-conference matchup. Dartmouth won 63-61 in overtime at Bryant on Sunday. Vermont lost 54-51 to UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Dartmouth has benefited heavily from its seniors. Brendan Barry, Aaryn Rai, Taurus Samuels and Garrison Wade have combined to account for 54 percent of all Big Green scoring this season.BRILLIANT BRENDAN: Barry has connected on 46.2 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 16 for 28 over the last three games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Big Green have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Catamounts. Vermont has 34 assists on 67 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Dartmouth has assists on 50 of 95 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Vermont has turned the ball over on just 12.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the 10th-best rate among all Division I teams. The Catamounts have turned the ball over only 8.3 times per game this season.

