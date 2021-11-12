VCU squares off against Wagner

Wagner (1-0) vs. VCU (1-0) Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner and VCU both…

Wagner (1-0) vs. VCU (1-0)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner and VCU both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: VCU limited its nine non-conference opponents to an average of just 64.7 points per game last year. The Rams offense scored 77.4 points per matchup en route to a 7-2 record against non-A10 competition. Wagner went 0-1 against non-conference teams last season.

