VCU squares off against Chattanooga

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 5:30 PM

Chattanooga (3-0) vs. VCU (2-1)

Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and VCU both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs earned victories in their last game. VCU earned a 48-37 win at Vanderbilt on Wednesday, while Chattanooga won 69-62 at home against Tennessee Tech on Tuesday.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Mocs are led by Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste. Smith has averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists while Jean-Baptiste has put up 17.3 points per game. The Rams have been led by Hason Ward and Vince Williams Jr., who are scoring 6.7 and 9.3 per game, respectively.MIGHTY MALACHI: Smith has connected on 36.4 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Chattanooga’s Jean-Baptiste has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 45 percent of them, and is 9 of 20 over the past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Chattanooga offense has turned the ball over on 13.7 percent of its possessions, the 20th-best mark in Division I. 28.8 percent of all VCU possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Rams are ranked 353rd, nationally).

