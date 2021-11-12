CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Vaughn scores 23 to lead Rider over CSU 81-69

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 10:53 PM

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Dimencio Vaughn had 23 points as Rider defeated Coppin State 81-69 on Friday night.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 17 points and six rebounds for Rider (1-1). Allen Powell added 16 points. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson had nine rebounds.

Tyree Corbett had 16 points for the Eagles (0-3). Nendah Tarke added 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Sita Conteh had 11 points.

