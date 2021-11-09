CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Vandy welcomes Alabama St. in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

Alabama State (0-0) vs. Vanderbilt (0-0)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Alabama State in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Alabama State went 4-14 last year, while Vanderbilt ended up 9-16.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt went 5-2 in non-conference play, averaging 73.9 points and giving up 64 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

