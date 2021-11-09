Vandy welcomes Alabama St. in 2021-22 season opener

Alabama State (0-0) vs. Vanderbilt (0-0) Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Alabama State…

Alabama State (0-0) vs. Vanderbilt (0-0)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Alabama State in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Alabama State went 4-14 last year, while Vanderbilt ended up 9-16.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt went 5-2 in non-conference play, averaging 73.9 points and giving up 64 per game in the process.

