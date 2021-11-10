CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Van Eyck scores 17…

Van Eyck scores 17 to lead Iona over Appalachian St. 65-53

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan van Eyck had 17 points and eight rebounds as Iona defeated Appalachian State 65-53 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Tyson Jolly had 19 points for Iona. Nelly Junior Joseph added 12 points. Berrick JeanLouis had three blocks.

Adrian Delph had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Mountaineers. James Lewis Jr. added nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

Bureau of the Fiscal Service lowers grant reporting burden through blockchain

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up