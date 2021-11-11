Valpo plays host to UIC

Illinois-Chicago (0-1) vs. Valparaiso (0-1) Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago and Valparaiso look to…

Illinois-Chicago (0-1) vs. Valparaiso (0-1)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago and Valparaiso look to bounce back from losses. Illinois-Chicago fell 64-54 at Dayton in its last outing. Valparaiso lost 69-61 loss at home against Toledo in its most recent game.

PREVIOUSLY: Illinois-Chicago earned a 16-point win over Valparaiso when these two teams faced each other last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago went 3-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Flames gave up 65.6 points per game while scoring 67.4 per outing. Valparaiso went 1-6 in non-conference play, averaging 65.1 points and allowing 71.6 per game in the process.

