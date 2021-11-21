CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Valpo, CCU meet in Bahamas

Valpo, CCU meet in Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Coastal Carolina (1-1) vs. Valparaiso (0-3)

, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina and Valparaiso will take the floor in a postseason game in Nassau. Valparaiso lost 74-60 to Stanford on Wednesday, while Coastal Carolina came up short in a 65-53 game against UNC Wilmington on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: Coastal Carolina has benefited heavily from its seniors. Vince Cole, Rudi Williams, Ebrima Dibba and Garrick Green have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Chanticleers points this season.TERRIFIC THOMAS: Across three games this season, Valparaiso’s Thomas Kithier has shot 69.7 percent.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Coastal Carolina’s Cole has attempted 15 3-pointers and has connected on 40 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: The Coastal Carolina offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-best rate in the nation. The Valparaiso defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 271st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

BLM still struggling to fill vacancies after westward relocation

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up