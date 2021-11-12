CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Va. Tech wins fourth straight against Navy

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 11:26 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Keve Aluma made all 10 of his foul shots and scored 20 points and Hunter Cattoor scored 19 and Storm Murphy 11 and Virginia Tech beat Navy 77-57 on Friday night.

The Hokies shot 50% (27 for 54). Aluma made 10 of Virginia Tech’s 15-made foul shots.

Greg Summers’ layup 16 seconds in gave Navy its only lead of the game. Aluma scored a basket and Cattoor sank a 3-pointer to start an 11-0 run.

Tyler Nelson scored 15 points for Navy and Daniel Deavers and Summers scored 10 apiece. Navy missed 22 of 25 from beyond the 3-point line.

Virginia Tech (2-0) now has won four straight against Navy and moved its all-time record to 4-3 against the Midshipmen (1-1). Navy hasn’t beaten Virginia Tech since a 45-17 contest on January 27, 1937.

