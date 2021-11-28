HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » College Basketball » UTSA squares off against…

UTSA squares off against St. Mary’s (TX)

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Mary’s (TX) vs. UTSA (4-3)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners will be taking on the Rattlers of Division II St. Mary’s (TX). UTSA is coming off a 79-73 home win over Lamar in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Dhieu Deing has maintained an average of 16 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Roadrunners, while Jordan Ivy-Curry has accounted for 16 points per game.CLUTCH C.J.: C.J. Washington has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 1-3 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Roadrunners scored 69.8 points per matchup in those four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Airmen and guardians will be stuck at current orders until they are vaccinated or exempted

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up