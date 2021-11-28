UTSA squares off against St. Mary’s (TX)

St. Mary’s (TX) vs. UTSA (4-3) UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners…

St. Mary’s (TX) vs. UTSA (4-3)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTSA Roadrunners will be taking on the Rattlers of Division II St. Mary’s (TX). UTSA is coming off a 79-73 home win over Lamar in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Dhieu Deing has maintained an average of 16 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Roadrunners, while Jordan Ivy-Curry has accounted for 16 points per game.CLUTCH C.J.: C.J. Washington has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA went 1-3 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Roadrunners scored 69.8 points per matchup in those four games.

