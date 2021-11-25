UTM plays WKU

UT Martin (3-3) vs. Western Kentucky (2-3) E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT…

UT Martin (3-3) vs. Western Kentucky (2-3)

E.A. Diddle Arena, Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin and Western Kentucky both look to put winning streaks together . UT Martin easily beat Carver College by 60 in its last outing. Western Kentucky is coming off an 88-62 win over Alabama A&M in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: The do-everything Dayvion McKnight has averaged 15.8 points, seven rebounds and 4.8 assists to lead the way for the Hilltoppers. Jairus Hamilton is also a top contributor, maintaining an average of 15 points and four rebounds per game. The Skyhawks have been led by KJ Simon, who is averaging 17.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.SOLID SIMON: Simon has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Hilltoppers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Skyhawks. Western Kentucky has an assist on 52 of 80 field goals (65 percent) across its previous three outings while UT Martin has assists on 52 of 94 field goals (55.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Kentucky is rated second in the CUSA with an average of 75 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.