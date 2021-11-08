UTEP begins season against Western New Mexico

Western New Mexico vs. UTEP (0-0) Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UTEP…

Western New Mexico vs. UTEP (0-0)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UTEP Miners are set to battle the Mustangs of Division II Western New Mexico. UTEP went 12-12 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: UTEP went 1-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Miners offense put up 65 points per matchup in those four contests.

