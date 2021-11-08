CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Utah welcomes ACU in 2021-22 season opener

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Abilene Christian (0-0) vs. Utah (0-0)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah gets its 2021-22 season rolling by hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats. Abilene Christian went 24-5 last year, while Utah ended up 12-13.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Abilene Christian went 5-3 against teams outside its conference, while Utah went 3-1 in such games.

