Utah Valley’s quick strike downs Nicholls 74-63

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 11:43 PM

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Connor Harding and Blaze Nield each scored 13 points and Utah Valley had six players score in double digits in its 74-63 win over Nicholls on Wednesday.

The Wolverines (5-1) built a 16-0 lead and extended the margin to 22 points (42-22) by halftime. Utah Valley distributed 13 assists on 24-made baskets.

Devante Carter scored 17 points in reserve for the Colonels (4-3) and Emmanuel Little grabbed 10 rebounds.

