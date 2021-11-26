Utah State goes up against UTA

Texas-Arlington (1-4) vs. Utah State (4-1) Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington takes…

Texas-Arlington (1-4) vs. Utah State (4-1)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington takes on Utah State in an early season matchup. Both teams last saw action this past weekend. Utah State beat Oklahoma by three points in Conway on Sunday, while Texas-Arlington came up short in a 68-62 game at San Diego State on Saturday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Justin Bean, Brandon Horvath, Brock Miller and RJ Eytle-Rock have combined to account for 69 percent of Utah State’s scoring this season. For Texas-Arlington, David Azore, Pedro Castro and Javon Levi have combined to account for 41 percent of the team’s total scoring.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Bean has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Utah State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 29 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Texas-Arlington has scored 47.7 points per game and allowed 73.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Aggies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Mavericks. Utah State has an assist on 54 of 85 field goals (63.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Texas-Arlington has assists on 29 of 61 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MWC teams.

