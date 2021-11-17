UTA pays visit to N. Texas

Texas-Arlington (1-2) vs. North Texas (1-1) The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington and North…

Texas-Arlington (1-2) vs. North Texas (1-1)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington and North Texas look to bounce back from losses. Texas-Arlington fell 80-71 in overtime to Abilene Christian on Tuesday. North Texas lost 69-66 to Buffalo on Monday.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Mardrez McBride, Thomas Bell and JJ Murray have combined to score 48 percent of all North Texas points this season. For Texas-Arlington, David Azore, Pedro Castro and Javon Levi have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s total scoring.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 10 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

LAST FIVE: Texas-Arlington has scored 73.3 points while allowing 81 points over its last five games. North Texas has averaged 75 points and given up only 61 over its last five.

