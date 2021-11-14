USF squares off against NC A&T

NC A&T (0-2) vs. South Florida (1-1) Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T and…

NC A&T (0-2) vs. South Florida (1-1)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T and South Florida look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a loss this past Saturday. South Florida lost 53-41 at home to Georgia Southern, while NC A&T came up short in a 63-54 game at Jacksonville.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: South Florida’s Russel Tchewa has averaged 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while DJ Patrick has put up 10.5 points. For the Aggies, Marcus Watson has averaged 13 points and 6.5 rebounds while Tyler Maye has put up 11.5 points and four rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Watson has connected on 21.4 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STINGY DEFENSE: NC A&T has held opposing teams to 60 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big South teams.

