CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » USC Upstate goes for…

USC Upstate goes for first win vs St. Andrews Presbyterian

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Andrews Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Upstate (0-2)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be taking on the Knights of Division II St. Andrews Presbyterian. South Carolina Upstate lost 76-64 on the road to Charlotte in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Bryson Mozone has averaged 19.5 points and six rebounds this year for South Carolina Upstate. Jordan Gainey is also a primary contributor, with 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.BRYSON BEYOND THE ARC: Through two games, South Carolina Upstate’s Bryson Mozone has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 50 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina Upstate went 0-5 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Spartans offense scored 65.4 points per matchup across those five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up