USC Upstate goes for first win vs St. Andrews Presbyterian

St. Andrews Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Upstate (0-2)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Carolina Upstate Spartans will be taking on the Knights of Division II St. Andrews Presbyterian. South Carolina Upstate lost 76-64 on the road to Charlotte in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Bryson Mozone has averaged 19.5 points and six rebounds this year for South Carolina Upstate. Jordan Gainey is also a primary contributor, with 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.BRYSON BEYOND THE ARC: Through two games, South Carolina Upstate’s Bryson Mozone has connected on 41.2 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 50 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina Upstate went 0-5 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Spartans offense scored 65.4 points per matchup across those five games.

