CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » USC takes on Temple

USC takes on Temple

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Southern California (1-0) vs. Temple (1-0)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California and Temple both look to put winning streaks together . Southern California blew out Cal State Northridge by 40 on Tuesday. Temple is coming off a 72-49 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Southern California went 8-2 against programs outside its conference, while Temple went 1-0 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up