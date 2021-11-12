USC takes on Temple

Southern California (1-0) vs. Temple (1-0) Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern California and Temple both…

Southern California (1-0) vs. Temple (1-0)

Liacouras Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California and Temple both look to put winning streaks together . Southern California blew out Cal State Northridge by 40 on Tuesday. Temple is coming off a 72-49 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Wednesday.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Southern California went 8-2 against programs outside its conference, while Temple went 1-0 in such games.

