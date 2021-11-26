BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
USC meets San Diego St. in Wooden Legacy

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 9:31 AM

Southern California (5-0) vs. San Diego State (4-1)

Wooden Legacy , Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, California; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California is ready to face San Diego State in a Wooden Legacy battle. San Diego State earned a 73-56 win over Georgetown in its most recent game, while Southern California won 70-55 against Saint Joseph’s in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: San Diego State’s Matt Bradley has averaged 15.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while Nathan Mensah has put up 9.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks. For the Trojans, Boogie Ellis has averaged 17 points, four rebounds and four assists while Isaiah Mobley has put up 11 points and 8.6 rebounds.EFFICIENT ELLIS: Ellis has connected on 45 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Trojans. San Diego State has an assist on 38 of 65 field goals (58.5 percent) across its previous three games while Southern California has assists on 55 of 99 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California has committed a turnover on just 12.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fourth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Trojans have turned the ball over only 8.8 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

