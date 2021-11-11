CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » UNLV staves off Gardner-Webb…

UNLV staves off Gardner-Webb 64-58 in season opener

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 12:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bryce Hamilton had 22 points as UNLV got past Gardner-Webb 64-58 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Royce Hamm Jr. had 18 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks for the Rebels. Donovan Williams added 10 points. Marvin Coleman had eight rebounds. Hamilton’s layup with 24 seconds left gave UNLV a two-possession lead and Mike Nuga sank two free throws with 9 seconds remaining to wrap up the win.

D’Maurian Williams tied a career high with 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Lance Terry added 13 points. Zion Williams had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up