UNLV squares off against Whittier

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 6:31 AM

Whittier vs. UNLV (3-2)

Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Runnin’ Rebels will be taking on the Poets of Division III Whittier. UNLV lost 74-73 to Wichita State in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: UNLV has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Bryce Hamilton, Royce Hamm Jr., Jordan McCabe and Michael Nuga have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all Runnin’ Rebels scoring this season.BRYCE BEYOND THE ARC: Through five games, UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton has connected on 22.9 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UNLV went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Runnin’ Rebels scored 68.8 points per contest in those five contests.

