Underwood’s tip-in at horn sends Charleston over Chattanooga

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 7:54 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Dimitrius Underwood’s tip-in off John Meeks’ missed layup as time expired led Charleston to a 68-66 win over Chattanooga on Saturday.

Reyne Smith finished with 18 points for the Cougars (4-2), Meeks and Underwood each scored 12 and Fah’mir Ali 10.

Silvio De Sousa scored a career-high 21 points and had three blocks for the Mocs (5-1) whose five-game win streak came to an end. David Jean-Baptiste added 18 points and seven rebounds and Darius Banks scored 11.

Malachi Smith, who led the Mocs in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, finished 2-for-11 shooting and scored five points.

