UNCG pays visit to UMass

UNC Greensboro (4-0) vs. UMass (2-2)

McArthur Center, St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes on UMass in an early season matchup. Both teams last played on Thursday. UNC Greensboro won 60-58 over Green Bay, while UMass fell to Weber State, 88-73.

SENIOR STUDS: UNC Greensboro’s De’Monte Buckingham, Mohammed Abdulsalam and Kaleb Hunter have combined to account for 46 percent of all Spartans points this season.DOMINANT DE’MONTE: Buckingham has connected on 36.8 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spartans have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Minutemen. UMass has an assist on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) over its past three games while UNC Greensboro has assists on 35 of 68 field goals (51.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout UNC Greensboro defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 33.2 percent, the 12th-best mark in the country. UMass has allowed opponents to shoot 45.5 percent from the field through four games (ranked 254th).

