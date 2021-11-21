UNC, Tennessee meet in Uncasville

Tennessee (2-1) vs. North Carolina (3-1) Hall of Fame Tip-Off Naismith , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 3:30 p.m.…

Tennessee (2-1) vs. North Carolina (3-1)

Hall of Fame Tip-Off Naismith , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee is taking on North Carolina in a postseason battle. North Carolina lost 93-84 to Purdue in its most recent game, while Tennessee fell 71-53 against Villanova in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: North Carolina’s Caleb Love has averaged 18.8 points and 4.3 assists while Armando Bacot has put up 14 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. For the Volunteers, Santiago Vescovi has averaged 16.7 points, five rebounds and two steals while Kennedy Chandler has put up 14 points and four assists.SOLID SANTIAGO: Vescovi has connected on 36.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 30 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 42.9 percent. The Volunteers have averaged 18 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.