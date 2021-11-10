UNC-Asheville goes for first win vs Brevard College

Brevard College vs. UNC-Asheville (0-1) Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are…

Brevard College vs. UNC-Asheville (0-1)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs are set to battle the Tornados of NAIA member Brevard College. UNC-Asheville lost 102-77 on the road to UAB in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: UNC-Asheville went 1-4 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Bulldogs scored 71.8 points per matchup across those five contests.

