CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » UMass Lowell visits CCSU

UMass Lowell visits CCSU

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UMass Lowell (2-1) vs. Central Connecticut (0-3)

Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell and Central Connecticut look to bounce back from losses. Both squads are coming off of big losses on Tuesday. Central Connecticut lost 79-65 to North Carolina State, while UMass Lowell fell 80-58 to Oklahoma State.

SUPER SENIORS: UMass Lowell has relied heavily on its seniors. Justin Faison, Everette Hammond, Allin Blunt and John Hall have combined to account for 56 percent all River Hawks points this season.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Faison has connected on 38.1 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also made 33.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is rated second among America East teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.5 percent. The River Hawks have averaged 13 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up