THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » UMass Lowell squares off…

UMass Lowell squares off against Fisher College

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fisher College vs. UMass Lowell (4-2)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Lowell River Hawks will be taking on the Falcons of NAIA member Fisher College. UMass Lowell lost 92-81 to UMass in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UMass Lowell’s Justin Faison, Everette Hammond and Allin Blunt have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all River Hawks scoring over the last five games.BROOKS CAN GET BUCKETS: In six games this season, UMass Lowell’s Max Brooks has shot 63 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell went 1-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The River Hawks offense put up 67.8 points per matchup in those four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

Airmen awaiting COVID vaccination exemptions must stay at current orders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up