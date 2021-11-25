UMass Lowell squares off against Fisher College

Fisher College vs. UMass Lowell (4-2) Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Lowell…

Fisher College vs. UMass Lowell (4-2)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Lowell River Hawks will be taking on the Falcons of NAIA member Fisher College. UMass Lowell lost 92-81 to UMass in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: UMass Lowell’s Justin Faison, Everette Hammond and Allin Blunt have combined to score 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all River Hawks scoring over the last five games.BROOKS CAN GET BUCKETS: In six games this season, UMass Lowell’s Max Brooks has shot 63 percent.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell went 1-3 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The River Hawks offense put up 67.8 points per matchup in those four games.

