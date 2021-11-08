UMass Lowell opens season against Rivier

Rivier vs. UMass Lowell (0-0) Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Lowell River…

Rivier vs. UMass Lowell (0-0)

Costello Athletic Center, Lowell, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMass Lowell River Hawks are set to battle the Raiders of NAIA member Rivier. UMass Lowell went 11-12 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell went 1-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The River Hawks offense put up 67.8 points per matchup across those four contests.

___

___

