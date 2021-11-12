UMass Lowell goes up against Dayton

UMass Lowell (1-0) vs. Dayton (1-0) University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell…

UMass Lowell (1-0) vs. Dayton (1-0)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass Lowell and Dayton both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell went 1-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the River Hawks gave up 78.5 points per game while scoring 67.8 per outing. Dayton went 4-2 in non-conference play, averaging 67.7 points and allowing 67.3 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.