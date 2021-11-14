CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
UMass goes up against Penn State

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 6:30 AM

Penn State (1-0) vs. UMass (1-1)

William D. Mullins Center, Amherst, Massachusetts; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays UMass in an early season matchup.

SQUAD LEADERS: .LOVE FOR LUNDY: Seth Lundy has connected on 60 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn State went 3-1 against non-conference schools last season. In those four games, the Nittany Lions gave up just 71.8 points per game while scoring 81.3 per outing. UMass went 1-2 in non-conference play, averaging 85.7 points and giving up 83.3 per game in the process.

