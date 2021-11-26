UIC, San Diego meet in Las Vegas Classic

San Diego (3-3) vs. Illinois-Chicago (2-3) Las Vegas Classic , Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego (3-3) vs. Illinois-Chicago (2-3)

Las Vegas Classic , Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego is taking on Illinois-Chicago in the Las Vegas Classic. Illinois-Chicago lost 88-80 to Hawaii in its most recent game, while San Diego fell 68-67 against South Alabama in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERS: Illinois-Chicago’s Damaria Franklin has averaged 17.4 points and eight rebounds while Kevin Johnson has put up 12.6 points and 7.2 assists. For the Toreros, Jase Townsend has averaged 15.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while Terrell Brown has put up 8.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and four blocks.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 26 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Flames have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Toreros. Illinois-Chicago has an assist on 54 of 91 field goals (59.3 percent) over its previous three games while San Diego has assists on 32 of 77 field goals (41.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago has made 10.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is most among Horizon teams.

