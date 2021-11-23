THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » UIC meets Hawaii in…

UIC meets Hawaii in Las Vegas Classic

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Illinois-Chicago (2-2) vs. Hawaii (2-1)

Las Vegas Classic , Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago and Hawaii are set to square off in the Las Vegas Classic. Hawaii won against Pacific 73-61 on Nov. 13, while Illinois-Chicago fell 80-63 to Loyola of Chicago on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Hawaii’s Bernardo Da Silva has averaged 15.3 points and eight rebounds while Noel Coleman has put up 16.7 points. For the Flames, Damaria Franklin has averaged 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while Kevin Johnson has put up 10.8 points and 7.3 assists.DOMINANT DAMARIA: Franklin has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii is ranked second among Big West teams with an average of 82.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

TSA makes changes to new cyber requirements after industry feedback

VA's struggling supply chain modernization initiative is under review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up