UIC meets Hawaii in Las Vegas Classic

Illinois-Chicago (2-2) vs. Hawaii (2-1)

Las Vegas Classic , Orleans Arena, Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois-Chicago and Hawaii are set to square off in the Las Vegas Classic. Hawaii won against Pacific 73-61 on Nov. 13, while Illinois-Chicago fell 80-63 to Loyola of Chicago on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Hawaii’s Bernardo Da Silva has averaged 15.3 points and eight rebounds while Noel Coleman has put up 16.7 points. For the Flames, Damaria Franklin has averaged 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds while Kevin Johnson has put up 10.8 points and 7.3 assists.DOMINANT DAMARIA: Franklin has connected on 33.3 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii is ranked second among Big West teams with an average of 82.7 points per game.

