UIC faces Trinity Christian

Trinity Christian vs. Illinois-Chicago (1-1)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois-Chicago Flames are set to battle the Trolls of NAIA school Trinity Christian. Illinois-Chicago is coming off a 74-70 overtime road win against Valparaiso in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Damaria Franklin has averaged 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and two steals this year for Illinois-Chicago. Complementing Franklin is Zion Griffin, who is averaging 13.5 points per game.DAMARIA FROM DISTANCE: Through two games, Illinois-Chicago’s Damaria Franklin has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 66.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago went 3-2 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Flames put up 67.4 points per matchup in those five games.

