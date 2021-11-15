CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » UIC faces Trinity Christian

UIC faces Trinity Christian

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Trinity Christian vs. Illinois-Chicago (1-1)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Illinois-Chicago Flames are set to battle the Trolls of NAIA school Trinity Christian. Illinois-Chicago is coming off a 74-70 overtime road win against Valparaiso in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Damaria Franklin has averaged 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and two steals this year for Illinois-Chicago. Complementing Franklin is Zion Griffin, who is averaging 13.5 points per game.DAMARIA FROM DISTANCE: Through two games, Illinois-Chicago’s Damaria Franklin has connected on 30.8 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 66.7 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois-Chicago went 3-2 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Flames put up 67.4 points per matchup in those five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Obituary: Alan Paller

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up