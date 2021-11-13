CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Uguak leads Loyola Chicago over Florida Gulf Coast 89-77

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 5:15 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Aher Uguak had 18 points to lead five Loyola Chicago players in double figures as the Ramblers beat Florida Gulf Coast 89-77 on Saturday.

Tom Welch added 15 points for the Ramblers (2-0). Chris Knight chipped in 14, Tate Hall scored 12 and Lucas Williamson had 10.

Tavian Dunn-Martin scored a career-high 34 points for the Eagles (1-1). Matt Halvorsen added 14 points. Cyrus Largie had 10 points and six rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

