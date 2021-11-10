CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Uguak carries Loyola Chicago…

Uguak carries Loyola Chicago over CSU 103-45

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Aher Uguak had 16 points to lead six Loyola Chicago players in double figures as the Ramblers easily defeated Coppin State 103-45 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Saint Thomas, Braden Norris and Ryan Schwieger added 13 points apiece for the Ramblers. Chris Knight chipped in 10 points as did Lucas Williamson.

Uguak made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Norris also had nine rebounds.

Jesse Zarzuela had eight points for the Eagles.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up