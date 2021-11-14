CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
UCSB plays Washington St.

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 7:45 AM

UC Santa Barbara (1-0) vs. Washington State (2-0)

Wallis Beasley Performing Arts Coliseum, Pullman, Washington; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara and Washington State both look to put winning streaks together .

LEADING THE WAY: .TERRIFIC TYRELL: Tyrell Roberts has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Washington State limited its seven non-conference opponents to an average of just 58 points per game last year. The Cougars offense scored 70.1 points per matchup en route to a 7-0 record against non-Pac-12 competition. UC Santa Barbara went 2-2 against non-conference teams last season.

