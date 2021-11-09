CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
UCSB opens campaign against San Francisco State

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

San Francisco State vs. UC Santa Barbara (0-0)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Santa Barbara Gauchos will be taking on the Gators of Division II San Francisco State. UC Santa Barbara went 22-5 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara went 2-2 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Gauchos scored 70.5 points per matchup across those four contests.

This was generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC

