UCSB goes up against Chicago State

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 5:30 PM

Chicago State (2-1) vs. UC Santa Barbara (1-1)

Thunderdome, Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State and UC Santa Barbara look to bounce back from losses. Chicago State fell 92-56 at Loyola of Chicago on Tuesday. UC Santa Barbara lost 73-65 to Washington State on Monday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Chicago State’s Jahsean Corbett, Kedrick Green and Bryce Johnson have combined to score 28 percent of all Cougars scoring this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Brandon Betson has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Chicago State field goals over the last three games. Betson has 21 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Chicago State’s Green has attempted 10 3-pointers and connected on 30 percent of them, and is 3 for 10 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Gauchos have averaged 34 free throws per game.

