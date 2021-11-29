CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
UConn’s Bueckers signs NIL deal to represent Gatorade

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 7:05 PM

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn sophomore guard Paige Bueckers is the first college athlete to represent Gatorade, announcing Monday a multiyear name, image and likeness deal.

Terms of the deal with PepsiCo Inc. were not released.

“I know this is just the beginning of our partnership and can’t wait to get to work with Gatorade to drive impact in the community and on the women’s game,” Bueckers said in a statement,

It is the second NIL deal announced for Bueckers, who also has a partnership with sneaker marketplace StockX.

Bueckers is a former Gatorade high school player of the year.

Last year’s national player of the year, Bueckers is averaging 20.5 points, 6.5 assists and five rebounds a game for No. 2 UConn (3-1).

