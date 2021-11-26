UConn meets VCU in Battle 4 Atlantis

UConn (5-1) vs. VCU (3-3) Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

UConn (5-1) vs. VCU (3-3)

Battle 4 Atlantis , Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort, Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn and VCU are set to collide in the Battle 4 Atlantis. VCU lost 69-61 to Baylor in its most recent game, while UConn fell 64-60 against Michigan State in its last outing.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Vince Williams Jr., KeShawn Curry and Levi Stockard III have combined to score 49 percent of VCU’s points this season. For UConn, Tyrese Martin, R.J. Cole and Tyler Polley have collectively scored 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Huskies points over their last five.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS JR.: Williams has connected on 34.2 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 34 over his last five games. He’s also made 70 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rams have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. VCU has an assist on 41 of 70 field goals (58.6 percent) over its past three games while UConn has assists on 42 of 90 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UConn offense has scored 90.5 points per game, the fifth-highest figure in Division I. VCU has only averaged 55.2 points per game, which ranks 225th nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.