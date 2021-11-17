CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
UC San Diego tops San Diego Christian 97-60

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 12:22 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Michael Pearson Jr. came off the bench to score 18 points to carry UC San Diego to a 97-60 win over San Diego Christian on Tuesday night.

Jake Kosakowski had 13 points for UC San Diego (3-0). Toni Rocak added 11 points and seven rebounds. Justin DeGraaf had 10 points.

Kavonte Kinney had 12 points for the Hawks. Otto Taylor added 11 points. Jermaine Camacho-Small had 10 points and nine rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

