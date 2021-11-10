UC Riverside takes on ASU

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

UC Riverside (0-1) vs. Arizona State (1-0)

Desert Financial Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside squares up against Arizona State in an early season matchup. UC Riverside fell 66-53 at San Diego State in its last outing. Arizona State is coming off a 76-60 home win over Portland in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside went 3-2 against non-conference programs last season. In those five games, the Highlanders gave up 57.6 points per game while scoring 67.2 per outing. Arizona State went 3-3 in non-conference play, averaging 78.3 points and giving up 79 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

