UC Riverside pays visit to Oregon

UC Riverside (5-3) vs. Oregon (4-3)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon squares off against UC Riverside in a non-conference matchup. UC Riverside came up short in a 67-50 game at Saint Mary’s in its last outing. Oregon is coming off an 87-47 win at home against Montana in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Oregon’s Eric Williams Jr., Jacob Young and Will Richardson have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 43 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Zyon Pullin has made or assisted on 40 percent of all UC Riverside field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 14 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: UC Riverside is a perfect 5-0 when at least three of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 0-3 when fewer than three Highlanders players score in double-figures.

STREAK SCORING: Oregon has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85.3 points while giving up 58.7.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside as a collective unit has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Big West teams.

