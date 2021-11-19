UC Riverside faces Bethesda

Bethesda vs. UC Riverside (2-2) Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UC Riverside Highlanders…

Bethesda vs. UC Riverside (2-2)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Riverside Highlanders will be taking on the Flames of Bethesda. UC Riverside lost 74-62 to San Diego in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Zyon Pullin has averaged 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists this year for UC Riverside. Callum McRae is also a big contributor, with 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARK: Mark Carter has connected on 50 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside went 3-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Highlanders put up 67.2 points per matchup across those five games.

