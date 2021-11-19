CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
UC Riverside faces Bethesda

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 6:31 AM

Bethesda vs. UC Riverside (2-2)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Riverside Highlanders will be taking on the Flames of Bethesda. UC Riverside lost 74-62 to San Diego in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Zyon Pullin has averaged 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists this year for UC Riverside. Callum McRae is also a big contributor, with 9.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MARK: Mark Carter has connected on 50 percent of the four 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Riverside went 3-2 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Highlanders put up 67.2 points per matchup across those five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

