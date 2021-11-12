UC Irvine faces Boise State

Boise State (1-0) vs. UC Irvine (0-1) Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine…

Boise State (1-0) vs. UC Irvine (0-1)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine hosts Boise State in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State went 4-2 against non-conference teams last season. In those six games, the Broncos gave up a mere 65.8 points per game while scoring 71.5 per contest. UC Irvine went 1-4 in non-conference play, averaging 63.8 points and allowing 71.6 per game in the process.

